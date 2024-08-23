GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Noble Financial

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Noble Financial from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

