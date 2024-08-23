GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.14

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 825400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
GFG Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.19.
About GFG Resources
GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.
