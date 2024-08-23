GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.38

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$58.38 and last traded at C$58.29, with a volume of 42437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.42.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.10.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.0444033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.90%.

In related news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 8,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.91, for a total transaction of C$352,018.55. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

