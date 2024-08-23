Gigachad Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $167.97 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Gigachad has a market cap of $167.97 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gigachad has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gigachad

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.0206013 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,226,004.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

