Gleb Budman Sells 3,599 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CEO Gleb Budman sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $22,817.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,882,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,938,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, August 23rd, Gleb Budman sold 4,527 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $29,199.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 835,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,315. The company has a market cap of $273.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.03. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 6.4% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 90.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 50.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Backblaze by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

