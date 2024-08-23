Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.20

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 497642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

