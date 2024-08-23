Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.35

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 51768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of Global SuperDividend US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 262,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 235,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 90,226 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

