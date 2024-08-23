Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Gap Up to $25.09

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $26.00. Global X Uranium ETF shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 1,049,249 shares traded.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

