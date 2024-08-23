Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,821,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 3,851,017 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $15.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

