Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys 244 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.10. 674,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

