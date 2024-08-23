Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 192,956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LCTU traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,823. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

