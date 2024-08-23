Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 251.3% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $138.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.01.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

