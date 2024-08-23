Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

BATS:MTUM traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.99. 500,830 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

