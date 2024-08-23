Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. 253,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,431. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

