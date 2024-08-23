Gravity (G) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $328.37 Million

Gravity (G) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Gravity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $328.37 million and $40.85 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gravity

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.0414568 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $19,010,575.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

