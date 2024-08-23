Gray Private Wealth LLC Buys 377 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gray Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $97.06. 2,741,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $97.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

