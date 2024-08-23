Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.48

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.48 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 107472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,292,000 after buying an additional 307,304 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 138,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

