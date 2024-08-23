Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Buys 100,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,476,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,429,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupang alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,239,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 251,300 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00.

Coupang Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 4,042,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPNG

Institutional Trading of Coupang

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 6.0% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 135.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.