Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,104 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,517 shares of company stock valued at $21,783,981. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $103.17. 2,159,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,755. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $104.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.91, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

