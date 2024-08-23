Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 174.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock traded down $18.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $604.82. 6,110,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234,618. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $758.77 and its 200 day moving average is $841.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $911.85.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

