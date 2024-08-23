Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 17,595,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,969,734. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

