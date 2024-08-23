Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 114,623 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,630 shares of company stock worth $23,447,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $6.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $479.89. 1,106,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,105. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.83 and a 12 month high of $510.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.