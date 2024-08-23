GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $7,024,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GSK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

