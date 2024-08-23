Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $201,190.50 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.1 %

GWRE opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,127.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.51. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.71 and a 52 week high of $153.85.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.