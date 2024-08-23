GXChain Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. GXChain has a market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

