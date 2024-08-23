GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 508 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,451 shares of company stock worth $3,196,336. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

