GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 644.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

