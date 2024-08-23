GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rogco LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

