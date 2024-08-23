GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 232 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 209.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,422,000 after buying an additional 101,621 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $154.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average is $135.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $155.22.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

