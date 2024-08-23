H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.88

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.88 and traded as high as $81.71. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 127,215 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $79,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

