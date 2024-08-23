Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,089. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.89.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.