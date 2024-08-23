Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.52. 11,666,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,469,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

