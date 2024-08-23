HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut HashiCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,832 shares of company stock valued at $12,248,497 over the last three months. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter worth $91,654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter worth $71,490,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $48,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

See Also

