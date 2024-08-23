HC Wainwright Cuts Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Price Target to $3.00

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sphere 3D’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sphere 3D from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Sphere 3D

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $20.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.85. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

In related news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares in the company, valued at $626,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sphere 3D news, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares in the company, valued at $145,301.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,643.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.