HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7,589.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 450,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 444,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 116.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 175,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

