HC Wainwright Trims Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Target Price to $6.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.60. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.