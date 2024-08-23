Head to Head Analysis: International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and International Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $207.12 million 3.28 $59.07 million $2.94 11.05 International Bancshares $837.34 million 4.48 $411.77 million $6.55 9.20

Analyst Ratings

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank currently has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Independent Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 21.11% 17.24% 1.31% International Bancshares 39.64% 17.01% 2.67%

Summary

International Bancshares beats Independent Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

