Head-To-Head Contrast: Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) vs. Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT)

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) and Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Powerfleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Senstar Technologies and Powerfleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senstar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Powerfleet 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Powerfleet has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.25%. Given Powerfleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than Senstar Technologies.

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Powerfleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senstar Technologies $33.86 million 1.19 -$1.29 million ($0.03) -57.67 Powerfleet $133.74 million 3.92 -$5.68 million ($0.31) -15.74

Senstar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Powerfleet. Senstar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Powerfleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Powerfleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senstar Technologies -1.91% -1.78% -1.34% Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36%

Risk & Volatility

Senstar Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerfleet has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Powerfleet beats Senstar Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

