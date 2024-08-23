Head-To-Head Contrast: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) versus Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$1.25 million ($0.01) -10.00 Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 16.57 -$260,000.00 ($0.02) -9.76

Profitability

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pure Energy Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -12.04% -10.60% Pure Energy Minerals -136.76% -2.11% -2.10%

Volatility and Risk

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silver Bull Resources and Pure Energy Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals beats Silver Bull Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

