Head-To-Head Review: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) vs. Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Venus Acquisition and Zscaler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Zscaler 0 8 26 1 2.80

Zscaler has a consensus price target of $225.21, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Zscaler’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% Zscaler -3.62% -5.84% -1.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Zscaler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Zscaler $2.03 billion 14.73 -$202.34 million ($0.51) -387.80

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zscaler.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Zscaler shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zscaler has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Venus Acquisition beats Zscaler on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also provides Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy-to-understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company offers Posture Control solutions comprising Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and PaaS to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management that detects and remediates excessive or unused cloud permissions and enforces least privileged access without disrupting productivity; Infrastructure as Code (IaC), which analyzes IaC templates to identify misconfigurations and other security issues prior to deployment to cloud infrastructure; and Vulnerability Scanning and Data Loss Prevention solutions. Its platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. The company serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.