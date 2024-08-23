Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $369,475. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,626,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2,309.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 681,412 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 329,095 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,714,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

