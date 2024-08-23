Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 63,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 59,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia in Canada and the United States.

