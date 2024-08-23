Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $114.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

