Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Medtronic by 14.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.54.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

