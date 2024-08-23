Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $150,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $984.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

