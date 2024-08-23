Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $507,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

KMB opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.68.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

