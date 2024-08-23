Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $503,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

CVS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,501. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.