Heritage Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 165,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,982,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,025,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

