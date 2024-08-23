Heritage Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 385,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 315,299 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth $423,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Financial Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 89,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,046. The stock has a market cap of $614.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.