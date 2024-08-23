Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $142.04 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $142.04 million and $8,224.79 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00006302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,571.57 or 0.99801012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012756 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007415 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.90808936 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,125.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

